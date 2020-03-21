LSU: First student tests positive for coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The first reported coronavirus case among LSU’s student and faculty was announced today by Interim President Tom Galligan.

Galligan said the student alerted the university that they had tested positive. The individual is a graduate student who takes all courses online, who does not live on campus, and who has not been on campus since March 7. The student did have an on-campus job and all those who work in the same office have been alerted to monitor themselves for symptoms.

“All of us offer our thoughts and good wishes to this student,” said Galligan. “Even though we are social distancing and self-isolating, we are still one compassionate community and we stand together in hope.”

Galligan said staff have escalated the university’s cleaning procedures and their frequency.

“While the news of a positive case at LSU is not unexpected given the number of cases now in the state, I know it is cause for concern,” said Galligan. “So, please continue to take care of yourselves by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently, and avoiding travel. And, please take care of your loved ones – especially those who are older or have chronic health conditions – by avoiding those who are most at-risk and staying away from gatherings of more than 10 people.