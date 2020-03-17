1  of  2
Gov. Edwards closes bars, movie theaters, limits restaurant capacity Diocese of Lafayette suspends all Masses until April 13, lays out new directives
LPS enforces Louisiana's new public capacity standards

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Louisiana State Police want to remind the public that violating Governor John Bel Edwards’ decision to restrict public gatherings could result in jail time.

Officials with LSP took to social media to say, “Louisiana State Law (RS 29:724) gives the Governor authority to set restrictions on gatherings and businesses in the interest of public safety and to prevent spread of COVID-19. These proclamations and declarations have the power of law.”

According to LSP, local, parish, and state law enforcement agencies will be enforcing these rules set by the Governor.

They added in their post, “Violations of gathering capacity and business hour restrictions may result in revocation of licenses and/or citations for violating the executive order under La. R.S. 29:724(E), Disturbing the Peace, or other appropriate violations of law.”

