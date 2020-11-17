LPHI and LDH hosting tele-town halls on COVID-19 and flu vaccines

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Public Health Institute (LPHI) and Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) are hosting a series of tele-town halls that will focus on flu vaccines and equitable health outcomes for all Louisianans.
Called “Protecting our Communities from the Flu & COVID-19,” the events will be moderated by Shelina Davis, CEO of LPHI, Earl Benjamin-Robinson, deputy director of LDH’s Office of Community Partnerships & Health Equity, and Joynetta Bell Kelly, associate deputy director of LDH’s Office of Community Partnerships & Health Equity. Local panelists will include each region’s medical director, faith-based leaders, and community physicians.
Friday, November 20
Region 3, 4, & 5 (Houma-Thibodaux, River Parishes, Acadiana, and Lake Charles Areas)
1 – 2:30 p.m.
https://bit.ly/2FfrCA0
The recording for each tele-town hall will be added once it is available.