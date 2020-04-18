LPD: “Majority of businesses in compliance” with Shop Safe guidelines

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are reporting that the majority of businesses that reopened today under Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s “Shop Safe” initiative were in compliance with the guidelines.
Lafayette Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin said officers conducted a number of compliance checks around the city today.
“Officers provided advice and solutions to business owners to assist them with coming into compliance or constructing a plan for the business,” said Griffin in a press release. “Officers found the majority of businesses in compliance. These compliance checks will continue through the weekend and all of next week.”
The Shop Safe initiative mandates that businesses find ways to enforce the six-feet social distancing guidelines, limit the number of shoppers in stores, and provide masks for store employees. Shoppers, too, are urged to wear masks.