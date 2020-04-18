1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

LPD: “Majority of businesses in compliance” with Shop Safe guidelines

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are reporting that the majority of businesses that reopened today under Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s “Shop Safe” initiative were in compliance with the guidelines.

Lafayette Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin said officers conducted a number of compliance checks around the city today.

“Officers provided advice and solutions to business owners to assist them with coming into compliance or constructing a plan for the business,” said Griffin in a press release. “Officers found the majority of businesses in compliance.  These compliance checks will continue through the weekend and all of next week.”

The Shop Safe initiative mandates that businesses find ways to enforce the six-feet social distancing guidelines, limit the number of shoppers in stores, and provide masks for store employees. Shoppers, too, are urged to wear masks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar