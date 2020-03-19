Louisiana’s Motor Vehicles offices closed to public, website still open

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — All Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles locations will be closed starting Friday, March 20.

During the closure, online OMV services will remain available to the public. Citizens may also take advantage of available Public Tag Agent locations.

Customers are urged to utilize the OMV website at www.expresslane.org for an updated list of open Public Tag Agent locations and a complete list of available online services.

Additionally, LA Wallet, the state of Louisiana’s official digital driver’s license, is now available to residents free of charge. The all digital identification and driver’s license app will suspend its fee in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The app is available to download on Apple and Android devices by searching LA Wallet.

The entire Department of Public Safety remains committed to ensure public safety and service to the citizens of Louisiana remains a top priority.

Throughout the closure, licensing and registration requirements remain waived through Governor John Bel Edwards’ Emergency Proclamation: