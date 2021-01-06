Louisiana’s Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Towne Pharmacy in Broussard

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) Claire Robert, Velma Kallam, and Marion Berry received their first doses of the Moderna vaccine at Towne Pharmacy in Broussard.

“Exciting, very exciting. We’ve waited for this. Just very lucky,” explains the group.

“We got 100 doses and gave out 60 yesterday, the remaining 40 are going today.” Owner Ivan Landry said.

He said Monday was hectic but worth the hassle to be able to help those begin their vaccination journey.

“I had to use my personal cell. My phones were locked up and within 30 mins to an hour, all slots were filled,” Landry said.

Administering the shots is pharmacist Jonathan Landry.

He says there is a sigh of relief and gratitude from patients as they look forward to a reunion with their families.

“They’re all very grateful. They want to see their families. Some haven’t seen them in 9 plus months. They’ve been very strict,” he said.

As for Robert, Kallum, and Berry, they say this vaccine is a light in their lives that was needed after months in a pandemic.

“Is this a light at the end of the tunnel?”

“Yes, yes definitely especially being inside after all these months.”