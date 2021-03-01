Louisiana surpasses 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

Nearly 8 percent of Louisiana’s population have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Louisiana surpassed 1 million administered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, as the state gears up for another boost to its distribution this week.

On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health said another 99,420 COVID-19 vaccinations had been administered since last Thursday, bringing the total number of doses administered in the state to 1,025,411. The latest figures mean more than 14 percent of the state’s population has been vaccinated.

Of those individuals, 368,146 people – nearly 8 percent of the state – have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said last week that Louisiana is on track for its largest shipments of coronavirus vaccine doses to date and could soon receive enough shots to roll out larger immunization locations because of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine.

Federal officials have told Louisiana it should receive about 38,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine the first week after its FDA approval. Those doses would come on top of the 97,000 doses of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines the state expects to receive next week.