Louisiana Rep. Reggie Bagala dies after battling COVID-19

Announced by Bagala’s son, Tristan Bagala, on Facebook, the lawmaker’s death at 54 marks the first COVID-19 death among members of the Louisiana Legislature.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Louisiana Rep. Reggie Bagala whose constituency includes Grand Isle died Thursday after battling COVID-19, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Announced by Bagala’s son, Tristan Bagala, on Facebook, the lawmaker’s death at 54 marks the first COVID-19 death among members of the Louisiana Legislature.

Bagala began his political career as the Lafourche Parish administrator from 2014 to 2017, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Bagala’s family announced that he had contracted COVID-19 April 1 via former state lawmaker Mary Chabert.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on the death of state Rep. Reggie Bagala (R-Cut Off), who lost his battle with COVID-19.

“A successful businessman, devoted family man, and active volunteer, Rep. Bagala spent his life making his community and south Louisiana a better place to live for everyone. Just one month ago, he entered the Louisiana State Capitol with excitement and eagerness to serve the people of our great state and the people of House District 54, and today we mourn his loss,” Gov. Edwards said.

“We are better for having people like Rep. Bagala who are willing to be public servants and make our state better. I ask the people of Louisiana to join Donna and me in praying for Rep. Bagala’s family, friends, colleagues and the people of House District 54 during this difficult time”