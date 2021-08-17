Louisiana providing child care relief to frontline workers as hospitalization surpasses 3,000

“We don’t know when it’s going to end. It’s a rainstorm that never stops so you can never get dry. “

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As COVID-19 deaths hit triple digits today, hospitalizations continue to increase, putting a toll on essential healthcare workers and their families.

However, there is relief on the way for these front-line workers. The state departments of health and education are stepping in to help pay for child care.

Doctors and nurses can now send their kids to daycare while they’re at work. With over 3,000 hospitalizations, it is all hands on deck.

“These families can access subsidized care for children age 12 and under at Type III licensed childcare centers, or through registered and certified family childcare and in-home providers for 12 months by simply completing an application and providing a signed letter of employment and title,” said the Louisiana Department of Education.

Baton Rouge General Human Resource Director Anne Segura-Manint said roughly 70 percent of their staff are parents.

“This program is able to take away one thing that’s a worry to them. They know their kid is safe. They know their kid is in good hands. They know their kid won’t be locked out of the daycare at 6 p.m. because they found some other option. It’s meaningful. It’s more than meaningful. It’s one of the ways people will continue to work,” said Segura.

The program will provide up to 12 months of federal funds to help with costs.

“It’s already stressful. Everything is already at a heightened level of anxiety and stress, so this helps bring the noise down just enough, just a tad, so everyone can continue to do their work,” said Segura

Essential hospital personnel includes the following titles:

Nurses, LPN, RN, APRN

Nursing Assistants – Medical Assistants, Aides, Personal Care Attendants

Therapists – OT, PT, Respiratory

Mental Health, Social Worker, Counselors

Emergency Medical Technicians

Laboratory Staff

Nutritional Staff

Janitorial Services

Other employees that provide direct care

The Louisiana Department of Education is taking applications until the end of October.