Louisiana OMV encouraging customers to wear mask when visiting offices around state

(KLFY) Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Karen St. Germain issued the following statement Saturday in response to the recent COVID-19 surge across Louisiana.

“Several Louisiana OMV locations have experienced intermittent closures over the past few months due to precautions related to COVID-19.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our customers. When possible, we shift resources around to where they are needed to keep our offices open. Unfortunately, sometimes we must close temporarily to protect the health of our customers and employees.

“The fourth surge of COVID-19 is upon us. We cannot let our guard down. Though they are not required at this time, we encourage OMV customers to wear masks for their protection. We continue to enforce social distancing protocols at OMV field offices and ask customers to stay home when they are sick.

“Your safety is our priority. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this time.”

Germain also requested that when possible, customers should take advantage of our extensive list of online services on the department’s website, www.expresslane.org.