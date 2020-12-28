Louisiana nursing homes to receive coronavirus vaccines Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Louisiana is expected to get another shipment of the Moderna vaccine this week, and is on its way to those living in long-term care facilities.

According to reports, a large chunk of that shipment is going to be distributed to CVS and Walgreens stores who have sign onto a partnership with the federal government along with Louisiana’s nursing homes.

From there, they will mainly be focusing on getting those living in long-term care facilities or nursing homes taken care of first.

Starting Monday morning, about 35,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, almost half of the total 79,000 that are being delivered, will go to those stores where they can begin vaccinations.

Hopefully, once we get a large percentage of those facilities vaccinated, more things will open and more people will go back to work. According to a statement from LDH, it will take a few weeks to complete the first of the two-dose series for all facilities.

“We are excited that starting tomorrow residents and staff of nursing homes and long-term care facilities – who were hit especially hard by COVID-19 – will have the opportunity to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine,” LDH said in a statement.

“All Louisiana nursing homes have signed onto a partnership between the federal government, CVS and Walgreens that calls for pharmacy workers to administer the vaccine in long-term care facilities.”