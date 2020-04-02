Louisiana nurse dies from coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – On Wednesday, LCMC Health in New Orleans sent out a notice that one of their own had passed away after coronavirus complications. Read the full statement below.
Larrice Anderson was a mother, friend, caring nurse at New Orleans East Hospital and LCMC Health family member. It is with sadness and a heavy heart that we confirm her passing. Our hospital family is deeply saddened by the loss and our hearts go out to her family and friends.
As we battle this global pandemic, caregivers throughout the world and in our community are bravely serving on the frontlines. These medical professionals — people like Larrice — are true heroes, deserving of our gratitude for their dedication, sacrifice and service to patients during this unprecedented time. We stand with our care teams and caregivers, here and everywhere, who continue to give their all.