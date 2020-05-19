Louisiana launches health crisis text line for support during coronavirus

(KLFY) Louisiana residents can now text a hotline to receive mental health support as part of an initiative during the coronavirus pandemic, Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday.

A COVID-19 crisis counseling hotline was established to help those who need to talk to someone.

You can get connected by texting REACHOUT to 741741 where a trained crisis counselor will help de-escalate, identify coping strategies and use active listening techniques to support you.

Edwards says the new text hotline offers residents free, confidential support 24/7.