Louisiana expands COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to individuals 16 and older

(KLFY)- More than one million Louisianans have received at least one dose of the vaccine with over 600,000 people completing their vaccination series.

Region Four Medical Director, Dr. Tina Stefanski, explains, “As we get groups vaccinated and start to see demands met, the Governor has opened priority groups in this rolling fashion. Now, it’s available to everyone.”

Louisiana now enters a new phase against its protection from the COVID-19 virus.

The state will allow all individuals 18 and older access to the two dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and the one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

16 and 17 year olds are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

“I think its an incredible, a tremendous accomplishment. It’s going to protect our community to get us back to a more normal way of life and recognize people who have lost loved ones,” Dr. Stefanski adds.

Enrolled providers, pharmacies, and community events are administering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only.

Individuals receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will schedule their second dose during their first dose vaccination appointment.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients will not require a second appointment.

Dr. Stefanski continues, “Get the vaccine that is available to you. That is really the message. It is very readily available in most places throughout the community through pharmacies and hospital systems.”

If you need assistance scheduling an appointment, call 337-362-0777.

For a list of vaccination sites, click here.