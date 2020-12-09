Louisiana Dept. of Health cuts quarantine time to 10 or 7 days

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Monday, The Louisiana Department of Health adopted the CDC’s updated guidance that allows people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to shorten their quarantine period from 14 days to 10 days, or as few as 7 days with a negative test. Still, the shorter quarantine periods do come with a risk.

According to Region 4 Health Director Dr. Tina Stefanski, the first method shaves the two-week quarantine down to 10 days and does not require a negative Coronavirus test.

“The last day you were exposed to someone that was contagious, that’s when the clock starts. That’s when you start counting. You quarantine for 10 days, and then on day 11, if you have no symptoms you are out of quarantine,” Stefanski explained.

The alternative cuts the previous quarantine window in half if someone gets a negative test during the most infectious period, 5-7 days after being exposed to COVID-19.

As Stefanski explained, “After exposure, you’re in quarantine for seven, but 48 prior to leaving quarantine, so day five or six if you get a negative test, you can end quarantine on day seven.”

Even though the quarantine can end early, other precautions still last 14 days, such as monitoring for symptoms.

Dr. Stefanski advised, “It can be a headache, sore throat, congestion, body aches, certainly an elevated temperature, a cough, a persistent cough, any of those symptoms. Be on the lookout for those.”

She said 14 days is the “gold standard” because anywhere from 1-12% of people may still be infectious after the shortened quarantine period. The reason Louisiana adopted the C-D-C guidance for shortened guidance is a give and take to increase participation.

“Frankly, we know for a lot of people 14 days of quarantine is really, really difficult,” Stefanski admitted. “The hope here is that we increase compliance with people following the quarantine guidance understanding there are some options to shorten that quarantine, and so that people are at least quarantined and away from other individuals during their most infectious period.”

Quarantine is of course the backup plan when the first line of defense fails. Mask-wearing, social distancing, avoiding crowded indoor spaces, hand washing, and other everyday precautions are always encouraged.

LDH is currently recommending the full 14-day quarantine period for use among residents and staff of congregate living settings such as nursing homes and correctional facilities.