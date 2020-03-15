Louisiana casinos advised to follow state guidelines of no more than 250 people in an area

Governor John Bel Edwards banned gatherings of 250 or more for a month in response to COVID-19. This ban does include casino’s gambling area.

Louisiana State Police consider the vessel, or the gambling area, of the casino as the area applying to the ban.

This means no more than 250 individuals total, including employees, can be in the gambling area.

Chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, Ronnie Jones has sent a letter to the casinos telling them they were covered by the ban. The email from Jones reads:

“The order does not specifically address gaming floor space but I think the spirit of the order requires that you and your staff monitor and control the number of patrons to prevent them from being in “close proximity” to one another. It may be necessary to limit entry, if in your judgement, an area becomes unsafe as a result of congestion. That is a determination that you should make in consultation with State Police who will assume a heightened presence to assist in monitoring the gaming floor. If this process and collaboration proves to be unsuccessful and congestion becomes an issue which has not been appropriately addressed, then I will call for more rigorous oversight.”

Additionally the casinos were told that the Louisiana State Police would be helping them track their numbers on-site.

The ban does not apply to “normal operations” at locations such as airports, medical facilities, shopping centers or malls, office buildings, factories or manufacturing facilities, or grocery or department stores, according to the proclamation.

“The limits on gatherings of 250 people or more statewide is based on federal CDC guidance given the community spread which we are currently experiencing. These steps are necessary to protect the health and safety of the people of Louisiana from the risk of COVID-19,” Edwards said in a news release.