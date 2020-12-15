LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Being injected with a vaccine that’s brand new has some people on pins and needles.

A willingness to be vaccinated is the question eventually everyone will have to think about.

Mary Ozene says Black Americans are among the population who health experts recommend receive the shot near the beginning of its roll out, and she supports getting the shot.

“I think we better do it, and get rid of it because everybody is not doing what’s correct; and we are suppose to follow the rules and do what’s correct.”

Vicki Page says she’s a retired nurse and her husband, an emergency room nurse.

“I don’t think it would be approved if it wasn’t safe. It’s here and we have to take it,” Page explained.

Berti Witmer says she’s not getting the shot.

“My decision has been made since they started talking about it. It’s a no and I have not had a vaccine in my life. I’m 74 years old and I’m not going to start now.”

Kurt Leonard says he needs more information before making a final decision.

“I’m still trying to debate what I want to do. I’m not sold on it. I have to do some more research.”

Dr. Leone Elliott is the Medical Director for Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Centers which serves predominately black communities.

“I think generally speaking it’s mostly safe with the data that we have. That’s the message we want to get out. I would say it’s mostly safe and I would encourage people to get it.”

Dr. Elliott explains there will be some people with an allergic reaction and reminds everyone that nothing is 100% safe and he believes for the most part those who take it will be okay.