Local hospitals prepare after more U.S. entities announce precautions

Coronavirus

by: Mikayla Newton

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Today the CDC is announcing to expect this virus to spread through the United States and to expect “disruptions, rising cases, and warnings”.

This comes after a U.S. soldier tested positive for the virus in South Korea. there are over eighty thousand confirmed cases of Coronavirus worldwide, and the medical industry is gearing up for more.

18 News spoke with Chief Quality Officer, Michael Scalzone, at Guthrie Clinic about further measures they plan on taking to get ahead of any possible outbreaks.

“This time the virus is not spreading in the community so in the United States so right now the public is very low risk,” said Scalzone.

Medical professionals are continuing to test different treatments for the Coronavirus. these treatments could be used to help infected individuals, especially for at-risk patients.

