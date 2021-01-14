Local doctor shares experience after receiving coronavirus vaccine

Dr. Scott Hamilton, an emergency medicine specialist at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, shares his experience after getting the COVID 19 vaccine.

Hamiliton says he has not experienced any negative side effects from the shots.

He also encourages everyone to get the shot once it becomes available to your age group.

He answers the following questions with News Ten’s Caroline Marcello on Passe Partout.

Q: Is the COVID vaccine safe?

A: In general, vaccines are one of the safest, most studied, most used and experienced, medications ever invented. The technology has continued to improve, such that COVID is one of the safest vaccines yet invented.

Q: Is it effective?

A: Again with new technology, the COVID vaccines are one of the most effective- 90-95% to prevent you from getting the illness. If you do catch it, it won’t be near as bad when you do.

Q: When will COVID be over, and we can stop wearing masks and visit Grandma?

A: When enough people get vaccinated, and enough people continue to wear masks, that’s what it will take to stomp COVID into the ground.