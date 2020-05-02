1  of  2
Breaking News
UPDATED: List coronavirus mitigation curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

Local artist creates COVID-19-inspired tune, “This Too Shall Pass,”

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The COVID-19 outbreak has moved a popular local R&B artist to create an inspirational new tune.

Roi Anthony, aka “Chip” has a devoted fan base from the US to the UK to japan.

The gifted singer, songwriter and producer has performed on local, regional, national and international stages.

And now he has teamed up with several artists to help bring hope during the coronavirus pandemic thru a song called, “This Too Shall Pass.”

He talks with News 10’s Darla Montgomery on where the song came from and what he hopes it means to his fans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar