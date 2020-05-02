Local artist creates COVID-19-inspired tune, “This Too Shall Pass,”

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The COVID-19 outbreak has moved a popular local R&B artist to create an inspirational new tune.

Roi Anthony, aka “Chip” has a devoted fan base from the US to the UK to japan.

The gifted singer, songwriter and producer has performed on local, regional, national and international stages.

And now he has teamed up with several artists to help bring hope during the coronavirus pandemic thru a song called, “This Too Shall Pass.”

He talks with News 10’s Darla Montgomery on where the song came from and what he hopes it means to his fans.