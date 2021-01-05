LDH: Unused hospital COVID-19 vaccine supply should go to any eligible groups

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health announced that any extra, unused vaccine doses that exceed those needed for hospital staff should be used for other eligible patients.

Effective immediately, LDH is encouraging hospitals to begin using any remaining current and future vaccine allotments that exceed hospital uptake to begin vaccinating any and all of the following:

Persons ages 70 years or older in the community,

Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff,

Urgent care clinic providers and staff,

Community care clinic providers and staff,

Behavioral health providers and staff,

Dialysis center providers, staff and clients (if not already being vaccinated by their dialysis centers),

Home health service providers and recipients,

Dental providers and staff, and

Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving vaccine or in a plan to receive from their respective schools).

“We are so encouraged by our residents’ clear demand for the COVID vaccine,” said Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, Secretary of LDH. “While demand is clearly outpacing supply, this is just the start. We do anticipate vaccine will become increasingly available in the coming weeks and months, and as it does we will continue to bring additional sites online. For now, 10,700 newly eligible residents will have the opportunity to get vaccinated this week, and that’s progress. Thank you for your patience.”

The LDH’s new guidelines are in-step with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).