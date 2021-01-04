LDH to list pharmacies with COVID-19 vaccines later today for those over age 70

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health will be announcing a list of statewide pharmacies that will receive the first doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine later today.

CHECK HERE FOR UPDATES ON THE LIST. (The list has not been posted yet. We will update when it goes live.)

These vaccines will be available only for people 70 years old and above and ambulatory/outpatient care personnel.

Patients must call and make an appointment at the pharmacy. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated.