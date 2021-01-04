LDH to list pharmacies with COVID-19 vaccines later today for those over age 70

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health will be announcing a list of statewide pharmacies that will receive the first doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine later today.

These vaccines will be available only for people 70 years old and above and ambulatory/outpatient care personnel.

Patients must call and make an appointment at the pharmacy. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. 

