LDH to hold COVID-19 vaccination event March 5 at Robicheaux Center by appointment only

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccination event at the Robicheaux Recreation Center on Eraste Landry Rd. on Friday, March 5.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen single-dose vaccine by appointment only.
To schedule an appointment, call (337) 262-5311.
Vaccination available only for those in the current eligibility group:
- Persons 65 years of age or older
- Dialysis patients
- Persons 55-64 years with at least one of the following conditions: Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, Heart Conditions, Immunocompromised from solid organ transplant, Obesity, Severe Obesity, Sickle Cell Disease, Smoking, Type 2 Diabetes
- All pregnant persons regardless of age
- Teachers and Support staff working onsite at K-12 schools or daycares
- Frontline Healthcare Workers
- Recipients of Home and Community Based Waiver Services
- Professional Home Care Workers
- Law Enforcement and other First Responders
- Election workers assigned to work March/April election.
For more information, visit covidvaccine.la.gov or call 211.