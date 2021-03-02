LDH to hold COVID-19 vaccination event March 5 at Robicheaux Center by appointment only

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccination event at the Robicheaux Recreation Center on Eraste Landry Rd. on Friday, March 5.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen single-dose vaccine by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, call (337) 262-5311.

Vaccination available only for those in the current eligibility group:

Persons 65 years of age or older

Dialysis patients

Persons 55-64 years with at least one of the following conditions: Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, Heart Conditions, Immunocompromised from solid organ transplant, Obesity, Severe Obesity, Sickle Cell Disease, Smoking, Type 2 Diabetes

All pregnant persons regardless of age

Teachers and Support staff working onsite at K-12 schools or daycares

Frontline Healthcare Workers

Recipients of Home and Community Based Waiver Services

Professional Home Care Workers

Law Enforcement and other First Responders

Election workers assigned to work March/April election.

For more information, visit covidvaccine.la.gov or call 211.