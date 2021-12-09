LDH reports 20 more Omicron variant cases in Louisiana

Omicron, the latest COVID-19 variant of concern designated by the World Health Organization, gets its name from a letter in the Greek alphabet. (Photo: Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – 20 additional cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

This brings the total number of cases in the state to 37. Only 3 cases have been confirmed, 34 cases are probable.

Here is a breakdown of cases so far:

Region 1 (Greater New Orleans area): 30 Total – 28 probable; 2 confirmed

Region 2 (Baton Rouge area): 3 probable

Region 4 (Acadiana area): 1 probable

Region 7 (Northwest): 2 probable

Region 9 (Northshore): 1 confirmed

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and LDH recommend everyone 5 years of age and older get vaccinated, as well as everyone 18 years of age or older get the booster, if eligible. They also recommend using the public health tools that are known to work – wearing masks, practicing good hand hygiene, and staying home if you feel sick.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.