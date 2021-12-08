LDH reports 13 more probable Omicron variant cases in Louisiana

Omicron, the latest COVID-19 variant of concern designated by the World Health Organization, gets its name from a letter in the Greek alphabet. (Photo: Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – 13 additional probable cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

According to LDH, 9 cases have been reported in Region 1 (Greater New Orleans area), 2 cases in Region 2 (Baton Rouge area), and 2 cases in Region 7 (Northwest).

This brings the total number of cases in the state to 17. Only 1 case has been confirmed, the 16 new cases are probable.

Earlier today, LDH reported that one of the probable cases is in Region 4 (Acadiana area). The individual traveled internationally and did not need hospitalization.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and LDH recommend everyone 5 years of age and older get vaccinated, as well as everyone 18 years of age or older get the booster, if eligible. They also recommend using the public health tools that are known to work – wearing masks, practicing good hand hygiene, and staying home if you feel sick.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.