LDH holding several Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine events for week of April 4

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health is holding eight separate Johnson & Johnson/Janssen single-dose vaccination events across Acadiana for the week of April 4.

To schedule an appointment, visit oph4.timetap.com or call (337) 262-5311. The vaccines are available for anyone age 18 or older.

Locations include: