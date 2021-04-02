LDH holding several Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine events for week of April 4

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health is holding eight separate Johnson & Johnson/Janssen single-dose vaccination events across Acadiana for the week of April 4.

To schedule an appointment, visit oph4.timetap.com or call (337) 262-5311. The vaccines are available for anyone age 18 or older.

Locations include:

  • April 5 — Washington Community Center
  • April 6 — Mamou Rec Center
  • April 7 — New Beginnings Baptist Church – Kaplan
  • April 7 — MLK Center – West End Park – New Iberia
  • April 8 — Ville Platte Civic Center
  • April 8 — Chataigner Village Hall 10a-2p – no appt. needed
  • April 8 — Lafayette Parish Health Unit
  • April 9 — Estherwood KC Hall

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar