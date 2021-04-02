LDH holding several Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine events for week of April 4

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health is holding eight separate Johnson & Johnson/Janssen single-dose vaccination events across Acadiana for the week of April 4.
To schedule an appointment, visit oph4.timetap.com or call (337) 262-5311. The vaccines are available for anyone age 18 or older.
Locations include:
- April 5 — Washington Community Center
- April 6 — Mamou Rec Center
- April 7 — New Beginnings Baptist Church – Kaplan
- April 7 — MLK Center – West End Park – New Iberia
- April 8 — Ville Platte Civic Center
- April 8 — Chataigner Village Hall 10a-2p – no appt. needed
- April 8 — Lafayette Parish Health Unit
- April 9 — Estherwood KC Hall