LDH announces Covid-19 Vaccine Clinics for week of July 12-18

Baton Rouge, La. (July 12, 2021) — The schedule for COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the week of July 12-18, 2021 is listed here. Additional events and providers can be found at covidvaccine.la.gov.



Clinics are listed by region:

Region 1: Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard and Plaquemines

Region 2: East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana and East Feliciana

Region 3: Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. James, Assumption and St. Mary

Region 4: Lafayette, Vermilion, Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry, St. Martin and Iberia

Region 6: Rapides, Vernon, Avoyelles, Concordia, Catahoula, LaSalle, Grant and Winn

Region 7: Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Claiborne, Bienville, Natchitoches, Sabine, DeSoto and Red River

Region 9: St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, St. Helena and Livingston



Residents requiring assistance can call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The hotline will help residents schedule vaccine appointments and homebound vaccinations, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.



All Louisiana residents ages 12 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. A signed parental consent form is required for those younger than 18 to be vaccinated.



Several COVID variants have been identified in Louisiana, including the Delta variant, which is more transmissible and more likely to make people sicker. We have three very safe, very effective vaccines that provide a high degree of protection against COVID-19 and its variants, and they are available at no cost.