LDH announces COVID-19 testing sites in Acadiana region for remainder of 2020

(KLFY) COVID-19 testing at all Louisiana Army National Guard (LANG) sites and parish health units will be paused on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Next week’s dates and times for COVID-19 testing sites operated by LANG in the Acadiana region are listed below. These sites are closed during inclement weather.

The best way to show your loved ones you care this holiday season is to reduce the likelihood that you spread COVID to them.

Celebrate at home with your immediate household and continue to take precautions: practice social distancing, wear a mask and wash your hands.

If you have been exposed or have symptoms of COVID-19, get tested.

Pre-registration for COVID-19 testing is encouraged by going to Health.QuestDiagnostics.com/STLOU.

Testing is for ages 3 and older. There is no cost, and no identification is needed. Test results are available by calling 1-866-MYQUEST (1-866-697-8378), but note that wait times can be lengthy. Test results are also available through the Quest online portal or app.

LOCATION ADDRESS PARISH HOURS Lafayette Parish Health Unit 220 W. Willow St., Bldg. A, Lafayette Lafayette 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Tues8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wed. Acadia Rice Arena 159 Cherokee Drive,

Crowley Acadia 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon. Vermilion Parish Health Unit 2501 Charity St.,

Abbeville Vermilion 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tues. Opelousas Civic Center 1638 Creswell Lane,

Opelousas St. Landry 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wed.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Test site details

Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars.

For those ages 13 and older, the site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles. Those being tested will drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

Parents will administer tests to their children ages 12 and younger.

While awaiting results, individuals who have been tested should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.

Save the number 877-766-2130 in your phone

Anyone who receives a call from 877-766-2130 is urged to answer, as the call is from a contact tracer who will keep an individual’s information private.

Personal information is used to quickly identify anyone a COVID-positive individual may have been in close contact with to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Everyone called by a contact tracer is advised to monitor themselves for signs of illness for 14 days from when they first came in contact with the COVID-19 person.If a resource need is identified through the contact tracing interview, the case is flagged for follow-up from a resource coordinator social worker who can connect individuals with resources including medication, masks, food assistance and even help locating alternative housing.If someone calls from a number other than 877-766-2130, claims to be a contact tracer and asks for personal information, hang up immediately. If you have a positive lab result and have not yet heard from a contact tracer, you can call our team directly at 877-766-2130.For information from the Louisiana Department of Health on COVID-19, click here.