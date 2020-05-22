LCG to lay off 101 employees due to COVID-19 crisis

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government announced it will lay off 101 employees due to COVID-19 issues.

According to a press release sent by LCG this afternoon, the employees — 23 full-time and 78 part-time — will be laid off on June 5. Those employees work at at the Acadiana Nature Station, the Science Museum, three Senior Centers and the Heymann Center. Six vacant positions are also being eliminated.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory said the move is the first step in a “number of measures to address the financial shortfalls in this fiscal year and in preparation for the budget planning cycle leading up to the beginning of the new fiscal year, Nov. 1”

These facilities either remain closed or are operating at a maximum of 25% capacity in compliance with the Emergency Declarations of the Governor, according to the press release.

Employees were notified today, provided two weeks’ paid severance and given advance notice to “make preparations.” Those laid off are being placed on the Civil Service “rehire” list so that they may immediately return to work if and when circumstances permit. LCG has pledged to assist employees in applying for unemployment benefits and is paying out accrued vacation leave and accrued sick leave. Eligible employees may also elect to retire with all benefits, according to the press release.

“These necessary steps are the result of several weeks of meetings, discussions and exploration with Department Directors, the Administration, the Human Resources Division and the Civil Service Department regarding LCG’s options in responding to this fiscal emergency,” said Guillory. “In taking this latest step, we continue to carefully review our operating and capital budgets; we have cancelled discretionary contracts and budgetary line items; eliminated dozens of vacant positions; and are postponing or eliminating capital expenditures where appropriate. We will revisit the issues underlying the impact on these positions and the operation of these entities during our budget process this summer, in consultation with our City and Parish Councils.”

Guillory said if LCG is able to secure additional funding from State or Federal Sources, if the fiscal situation materially changes, or if there is a clear path to the full reopening of these institutions — some or all of these positions may be restored at the beginning of the new Fiscal Year on November 1.