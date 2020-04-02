LCG: LUS remains open for business, people asked to ‘Share the Light’

1  of  2
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory responded to rumors today by noting LUS utility crews will not stop responding to service calls throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

He noted that LUS is “open for business” and would be throughout the crisis.

While speaking about LUS, he also noted that some lower-income residents may soon run into problems paying their light bills. While disconnections and late fees are on a moritorium for 60 days, he urged people who could to donate to LUS’ ‘Share the Light’ program. LUS customers can made donations through their monthly bills, both on paper and online, that would go toward helping lower-income customers keep their lights on.

For those in need, Guillory said they should call (337) 235-4972 for assistance with their utility bills.

“Running water and electricity are something I don’t want people in our area to go without,” said Guillory in today’s press conference.

