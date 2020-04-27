LCG issues statement on death of man denied COVID-19 testing at Cajundome

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government is offering its condolences to the family of a man who died from COVID-19 despite being refused a test at the Cajundome’s screening site.

LCG Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle responded to local media reports that Keenen Duffy had gone to the Cajundome seeking a test but was screened out.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory was quoted in the press release as saying: “It is always tough to hear that any of our residents have fallen victim to this extremely deadly virus, I want to express my condolences on behalf of my family and all of us at Lafayette Consolidated Government, to the Duffy family during this very difficult time.”

The release went on to say that LCG only facilitated the screening site and not the actual testing.

“…Medical officials from the local healthcare industry conducted screening and testing under CDC guidelines,” stated the press release from Angelle. “Questions about the decision making process for screening should be referred to the medical community.”