1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Edwards closes bars, movie theaters, limits restaurant capacity Diocese of Lafayette suspends all Masses until April 13, lays out new directives
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 banner

Coronavirus Information

Coronavirus Cancellations

School Lunch Programs

Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings

State COVID-19 Dashboard

LCG and hospitals release screening criteria for local centers

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette General Health and Our Lady of Lourdes have released a flow chart to determine who should get tested for COVID-19 at the parish’s screening locations.

To be screened, a potential patient should:

  • Show symptoms including coughing and/or shortness of breath and/or a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher.
  • Be first tested for the flu
  • Be tested for COVID-19 IF the flu test comes back as negative.

People are considered high risk for contracting COVID-19 if:

  • They are healthcare workers with direct contact with confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases
  • They are pregnant women.
  • They are infants less than 10 weeks of age or adjusted gestational age.
  • They are patients with compromised immune systems.
  • They are 60 years of age or older.
  • They are people living in communal settings like nursing facilities or shelters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar