LCG and hospitals release screening criteria for local centers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette General Health and Our Lady of Lourdes have released a flow chart to determine who should get tested for COVID-19 at the parish’s screening locations.

To be screened, a potential patient should:

Show symptoms including coughing and/or shortness of breath and/or a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher.

Be first tested for the flu

Be tested for COVID-19 IF the flu test comes back as negative.

People are considered high risk for contracting COVID-19 if: