LCG and hospitals release screening criteria for local centers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette General Health and Our Lady of Lourdes have released a flow chart to determine who should get tested for COVID-19 at the parish’s screening locations.
To be screened, a potential patient should:
- Show symptoms including coughing and/or shortness of breath and/or a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher.
- Be first tested for the flu
- Be tested for COVID-19 IF the flu test comes back as negative.
People are considered high risk for contracting COVID-19 if:
- They are healthcare workers with direct contact with confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases
- They are pregnant women.
- They are infants less than 10 weeks of age or adjusted gestational age.
- They are patients with compromised immune systems.
- They are 60 years of age or older.
- They are people living in communal settings like nursing facilities or shelters.