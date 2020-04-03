1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Lafayette Transit System changes routes until further notice, fares waived

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette’s Transit Division has announced changes to its bus routes to provide additional precautions against COVID-19

“Every effort is being made to maintain the excellent level of service previously offered while still minimizing the risk to our employees and passengers,” said Lafayette Consolidated Government Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle.

Starting Monday, April 6, Lafayette Transit will begin running nine buses during the daytime hours from 5:45 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.  These routes will mirror the Night Owl routes.  However, routes will have 30 minute headways.  Additionally, Route 20 will be run every hour beginning at 6:15 a.m., with final departure at 4:15 p.m.

Night Owl Service will begin at 5:30 pm and run until 9:30 pm with final departure at 8:30 pm.

LTS will continue to take every precaution possible associated with the Coronavirus (COVID-19), including disinfection of the buses and minimizing seating on the buses to better conform to the social distancing policy.  These precautions will take place as long as necessary.

LTS is taking the extra precaution of having passengers board and disembark through the back of the bus in an effort to minimize driver/passenger contact.   Fares are also being waived in an effort to lessen the burden to our passengers during this trying time.

For more information regarding the amended bus schedules and routes, please visit: www.ridelts.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar