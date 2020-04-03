Lafayette Transit System changes routes until further notice, fares waived

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette’s Transit Division has announced changes to its bus routes to provide additional precautions against COVID-19

“Every effort is being made to maintain the excellent level of service previously offered while still minimizing the risk to our employees and passengers,” said Lafayette Consolidated Government Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle.

Starting Monday, April 6, Lafayette Transit will begin running nine buses during the daytime hours from 5:45 a.m. – 5:15 p.m. These routes will mirror the Night Owl routes. However, routes will have 30 minute headways. Additionally, Route 20 will be run every hour beginning at 6:15 a.m., with final departure at 4:15 p.m.

Night Owl Service will begin at 5:30 pm and run until 9:30 pm with final departure at 8:30 pm.

LTS will continue to take every precaution possible associated with the Coronavirus (COVID-19), including disinfection of the buses and minimizing seating on the buses to better conform to the social distancing policy. These precautions will take place as long as necessary.

LTS is taking the extra precaution of having passengers board and disembark through the back of the bus in an effort to minimize driver/passenger contact. Fares are also being waived in an effort to lessen the burden to our passengers during this trying time.

For more information regarding the amended bus schedules and routes, please visit: www.ridelts.com