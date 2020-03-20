Lafayette Science Museum announces virtual learning portal

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Science Museum announced the launch of its Virtual Learning Portal, which will have educational videos and science content related to the museum’s current programming.

The first broadcast, a new planetarium program called ‘Acadiana Skies,’ will feature evening constellations, bright stars and planets that will be visible in Friday night’s sky. It will air on YouTube today (Friday) at 4 p.m.

At Lafayette Science Museum we are committed to continuing or mission of education during this time when schools and our museum are closed. Our staff is working diligently to bring our planetarium programming and the high-quality science content of our exhibits to the public during this time. Even though our building is closed in accordance with the public health measure related to COVID-19, we are excited for the opportunity to connect with our audience virtually thanks to technology. Kevin Krantz, Director of Lafayette Science Museum

The museum’s next presentation is scheduled for Sunday, March 22 at 4 p.m. LSM is planning a live version of Acadiana Skies and will test a question and answer session using YouTube’s live chat feature for viewer questions pertaining to the broadcast.

LSM will continue producing new content on a weekly basis.

You can subscribe to LSM’s YouTube channel to tune in to Acadiana Skies future broadcasts at www.youtube.com/c/LafayetteScienceMuseum.

The Lafayette Science Museum has been closed to the public since March 13 according to public health recommendations. The museum will remain closed at least through March 30 in an effort to protect public health against the spread of COVID-19.

All scheduled in-person programs in the planetarium and other museum events during this time have been cancelled.

Follow Lafayette Science Museum on Facebook and visit lafayettesciencemuseum.org for updates on the closure, new and cancelled events, and additional information.