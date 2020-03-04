Lafayette Parish Schools taking precautions amid coronavirus concerns

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish Public School System is taking precautions in light of the spread of the new coronavirus. In a notice addressed to parents, students and community of the Lafayette Parish School System, Interim Superintendent Irma Trosclair said officials are proactively monitoring the situation surrounding COVID-19 (coronavirus) and are taking the necessary precautions to keep students safe.

The staff of the Lafayette Parish School System are proactively monitoring the situation surrounding COVID-19 (coronavirus) and are taking the necessary precautions as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prevent the spread of germs within our schools, the notice stated.

“Presently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana. As we continue to work with local health authorities to keep our students safe, we would like to provide you with some important information as we work together to plan and prepare for the possibility of an outbreak in our community.

Read the notice below

More than 80,000 people have been infected and about 2,800 people have died worldwide from the coronavirus, also called COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization.

COVID-19 is caused by a member of the coronavirus family that’s a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past. The symptoms of the new coronavirus are similar to seasonal influenza, according to Johns Hopkins. Both are infectious respiratory illnesses, but they’re caused by different viruses.

Both cause fever, cough, body aches and fatigue, and can result in pneumonia. Both illnesses can sometimes cause vomiting and diarrhea. Both can be spread from person to person by sneezing, coughing or talking.

Common good-health practices such as frequent hand-washing, covering coughs and staying home from work or school during the course of the illness can help control the spread of both illnesses.