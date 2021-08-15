Lafayette Parish Health Unit holding drive-thru COVID-19 testing

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Health Unit is holding drive-through COVID-19 testing this week.

There will be rapid antigen and PCR testing available. There is no cost for testing, and masks are required to be worn. Email addresses will be required for obtaining PCR results.

The testing site is the Lafayette Parish Health Unit, located at 220 W. Willow St. in Lafayette. Tests will be administered from Monday, August 16 to Friday, August 20 at 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day.

For more information, call 337-262-5311.