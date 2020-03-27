Lafayette Parish has first COVID-19 death, Guillory unveils new business call center

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – In today’s press briefing, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory confirmed that Lafayette has had its first fatality from COVID-19, though no information has been made available on the patient that died.

“We will have more COVID deaths in our parish to announce,” emphasized Guillory. “…The response of the community is critical in flattening the curve and preventing overwhelming our local medical ecosystem.”

Guillory said Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) and the Louisiana Economic Development Authority (LEDA) are “getting ahead of the curve” by opening a new call center on Monday that will be part of the city’s 311 information phone line:

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., business owners, employees and those looking for jobs can call 311 and press ‘2’ to get information on how to apply for small business loans, unemployment benefits and find businesses that are hiring. The call center will be based at LEDA with personnel knowledgeable with this information. If callers cannot get through, they can leave a message. Guillory said he expects to be able to provide same-day call return services for those who leave messages. The call center will be expanded as needed.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., business owners who prefer physical printed copies of business resources and applications can pick up a packet from the LCG City Hall drive-thru.

Early next week, Guillory said he planned to share more information on his new Economic Recovery Action Team.

“The economic consequences of this situation are every bit as serious as the public health consequences,” said Guillory.

Finally, Guillory said those looking to donate personal protection equipment should do so at the drop box at City Hall or at the Cajundome screening site between 8:30 a.m and 10:30 a.m. Doing so allows LCG to distribute the equipment where it is needed most.