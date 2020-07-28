Lafayette Parish Correctional Center confirms one inmate case of COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Correctional Center confirmed today they have one asymptomatic inmate case of COVID-19.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said the prison has been under careful quarantine procedures since March.

“All individuals being booked into the LPCC are required to complete a 14-day quarantine before being admitted with the remainder of the jail population,” said Ponseti in a press release. “Because of these protocols put into place at the onset of the pandemic, this offender was still in the mandatory quarantine stage of the intake process when the positive test result was received. All other inmates being housed in the same pod have tested negative for COVID-19, and will be offered additional testing before being cleared from quarantine.”

Ponseti said the Louisiana Department of Corrections is not allowing inmate transfers between facilities to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

“These precautions are happening in every parish and require us to be ever so vigilant about who we receive in our facility,” she said. “Since we do not have the ability to transfer inmates, and we must have space to detain people who are a danger to others, we are working with the administrations of each law enforcement agency within our jurisdiction to help keep everyone safe and healthy.”