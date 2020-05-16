Lafayette officials ask public to buy local during phase one

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory is asking people to shop locally as more businesses open during phase one.

He says it’s vital to re-stimulating Lafayette’s economy.

“We are seeing first-hand the risks of buying all of our needs from thousands of miles away,” Guillory said. “Whenever you can, please buy from Lafayette parish businesses. If you can’t find it here, please buy Acadiana.”

He says it’s more important now than ever to support locally-owned and operated businesses.

“We may pay a little bit more when we buy local, but we will benefit in the long run because our money stays here locally, Guillory added.

“Local is always good because we’re not always sending franchise money to a corporate franchise somewhere. Every dollar that we make here stays in this community,” Michele Ezell, owner of Tsunami in downtown Lafayette, said.

She says as a businesses owner for 20 years, she sees the impact buying locally has on a city’s economy.

“It’s the economic circle, right? So the city needs money for bridges, police, fire, to operate, and we have to help provide them that money through sales taxes. And so it’s very important to go out and spend your dollar that you have if you can,” she added.

Ezell says she hopes people see what an impact a small purchase can make on bringing a community back to life.

“Even at 25% ocupancy, which is nothing, it still just feels good, you know, to have life back in the building and to have life back downtown. It just feels right,” she told News Ten.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory also announced today that the Acadiana mall and the Northgate mall will re-open Monday, May 18.