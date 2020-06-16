Lafayette mayor-president says increased testing is cause of parish-wide spike in COVID-19 cases

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has issued a statement on the increase of COVID-19 cases detected in the parish.

“Over the past week, our parish has reported a significant increase in COVID-19 cases. Yesterday, I raised concerns with our Medical Task Force about this issue,” Guillory said Tuesday.

He said state regional medical director Dr. Tina Stefanski and member of the task force believe the reported spike is cases is due to a substantial increase in parish-wide testing in recent weeks.

The rate of positive cases reported remains relatively stable, Guillory said.

“Our vigilance and diligence in social distancing and observing proper hygiene are still just as important to stopping the spread of the virus,” the mayor-president said in his statement to media. “Personal responsibility remains the most effective tool in combating this public health emergency. The solution begins with me and you.”