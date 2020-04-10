Lafayette law firm to provide lunch for first responders April 15

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette law firm is offering uniformed first responders a free lunch on Wednesday, April 15 as thanks for their role in the COVID-19 crisis.

Broussard & David will offer a burger, chips and drink from Judice Inn (3134 Johnston Street) to first responders from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is recommended that orders are called in ahead of time.

“It is important to work together during this pandemic, supporting local businesses as well as essential workers who put their own health at risk to serve our community,” stated the law firm in a press release. “That same generous community has also stepped up to serve, from making homemade masks to providing meals to medical professionals. Broussard & David would like to join the effort in appreciation of our first responders and in support of our local restaurants.”