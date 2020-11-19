Lafayette hospitals release PSA on state of COVID-19 in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The chief medical officers of both of Lafayette’s major hospitals teamed up with the Louisiana Department of Health to give local residents a “State of COVID-19 in Acadiana.”

The video features interviews with the chief medical officers of both Our Lady of Lourdes and Ochsner Lafayette General — Drs. Henry Kaufman and Amanda Logue, respectively. Also featured is the Region 4 Director of the Office of Public Health Dr. Tina Stefanski.

In the video, the medical professionals urge Louisianans to wear their masks, to social distance, to wash hands and to stay home if you are sick. With Louisiana entering the “third surge” of the disease, these mitigation efforts are necessary to slow the spread of the disease so that it does not overwhelm local healthcare efforts. While Acadiana is not at that stage yet, without further mitigation, it certainly could be.