Lafayette General seeks donations to assistance fund for healthcare workers and their families

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette General Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Lafayette General Health, announced the launch of a COVID-19 Employee Assistance Fund to support healthcare workers and their families experiencing unexpected emergency expenses during the coronavirus crisis.

Dollars raised will be used for unexpected expenses as well as providing meals and snacks for those working long hours throughout the health system. Employees can apply for support through the fund.

“Many concerned and grateful patients, business owners and community members have reached out to us to offer support to our large workforce of caregivers, and have asked how they can support our employees as they take care of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lafayette General Foundation Executive Director Nancy Broadhurst.

The COVID-19 Employee Assistance Fund is an extension of Lafayette General Health’s internal Employee Assistance Fund supported by the health system’s employees and physicians who donate annually to help fellow coworkers in times of financial emergencies and hardships. Lafayette General Foundation serves as the administrator of the fund.

“We are asking all who are able to please consider contributing to the COVID-19 Employee Assistance Fund to support our brave and dedicated healthcare heroes who are comforting and caring for our loved ones and fulfilling the mission of Lafayette General Health To Restore, Maintain and Improve Health,” added Broadhurst. “Even with the recently passed U.S. stimulus package, the immediate needs of some of our frontline healthcare workers are a concern. That’s where donations from individuals, foundations and businesses can fill critical gaps and make a tremendous difference in the lives of our caregivers and support staff,” she continued.

Please donate today by going online to Lafayette General Foundation. Donors are asked to select the default, “Lafayette General Foundation,” as the entity to support and to designate your gift to COVID-19 Employee Assistance Fund. Those with an account in place can also support the Lafayette General Foundation through Community Foundation of Acadiana South LA Giving Day. For further information or if you have questions, please call the Lafayette General Foundation at 337-571-0080 or e-mail foundation@lgh.org.