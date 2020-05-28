Lafayette General Health opens first COVID-19 mobile test site in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — For the next five weeks, Lafayette General Health will be setting up COVID-19 test sites across St. Martin Parish.

Each week, the test site will re-locate to a new city in the parish, giving as many as 150 people a day the opportunity to be tested for coronavirus.

Dr. Tina Stefanski, Regional Medical Director for the Office of Public Health in Acadiana, says that’s a huge leap from where Acadiana was a few months ago when there was a limited number of test kits in the area.

“This has been very much a work in progress from the federal level down to the state level to get enough testing supplies down to the state and local communities so there is testing for anyone interested,” Dr. Stefanski said. “At this site, for example, even if you’re asymptomatic, this testing is open to you.”

St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars says he’s encouraging more people to get out into the community again, now that wide-spread community testing is readily available.

“This sends a positive message to the public that it’s okay to get up and circulate, as long as you follow those social distancing dictates and frequent hand-washing,” Cedars said.

He says it’s going to take a while to get back to normal, but the testing sites are a huge first step and gives leaders a better idea of where they’re at in their fight against COVID-19.

“I think it gives people confidence. It gives them a little security, so they can go out more, and they can interact more, of course, social distancing. But they can get out, go to the local businesses, local restaurants, whatever, and feel safe and secure while at the same time meeting those criteria that will allow us to open up fully sooner rather than later,” Cedars told News 10.

Testing is available at the dates, times and locations listed below.