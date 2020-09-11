Lafayette General Health changes COVID-19 visitor policy

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette General Health (LGH) has unveiled a new visitor policy as the state heads into Phase 3 of the COVID-19 reopening effort.
Visitation at the health group’s hospitals has been either limited or non-existent since the pandemic first surged. As of 5 a.m. this morning, LGH has changed its policy in the following ways, and all visitors must be asymptomatic:
- Surgery patients — Patients may identify one visitor for the duration of the stay. Visitor may or may not be able to wait in waiting areas due to social distancing limitations. Visitor may be in room with the patient. Visitor should leave phone number with nurses to be contacted if waiting in car.
- Emergency Room patients — Patient can identify one visitor for the duration of the stay when patient is in a room. Visitor may or may not be able to wait in waiting areas due to social distancing limitations. Visitor should leave phone number with nurses to be contacted if waiting in car.
- Inpatients / Labor / Delivery / Mother / Baby — Patient can identify one visitor for duration of stay. Subjective symptom screen will be held daily in room or at a screening station upon initial re-entry.
- Peds ICU — Patient allowed two visitors for duration of stay. Subjective symptom screen daily upon initial re-entry.
- ICU — Patient allowed one visitor during newly defined visiting hours — 9-10 a.m. and 1-2 p.m.. Waiting in waiting room allowed for emergent purposes only. Subjective screens held daily as above.
- Clinics / Outpatients — No visitors allowed at this time except pediatrics or those with a disability.
- COVID-19 patients — Only in end-of-life circumstances as previously defined.