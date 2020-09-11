Lafayette General Health changes COVID-19 visitor policy

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette General Health (LGH) has unveiled a new visitor policy as the state heads into Phase 3 of the COVID-19 reopening effort.

Visitation at the health group’s hospitals has been either limited or non-existent since the pandemic first surged. As of 5 a.m. this morning, LGH has changed its policy in the following ways, and all visitors must be asymptomatic: