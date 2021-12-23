Lafayette Fire Department to distribute free at-home COVID test kits

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Fire Department in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health will be distributing free at-home COVID-19 test kits Friday, December 24, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The free at-home Covid-19 test kits will be distributed at the Central Fire Station, 300 East Vermilion Street. Each resident will only receive two test kits. Supplies are limited.

“As the holidays approach and families began to gather, the fire department is assisting in keeping the public safe by offering our main fire station as a pick-up location for the test kits. With the recent surge of Omicron cases, it’s important that we as a community work to reduce the spread”, said Fire Chief Benoit.