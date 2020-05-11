Lafayette Consolidated Government to reopen buildings at 25% capacity on Monday, May 18

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette’s City-Parish government buildings will be reopening on Monday, May 18 at 25% of the building’s occupancy after the announcement that the state’s stay-at-home order will be lifted on Friday.

Lafayette City-Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory said his number one priority for the next few days will be getting more detailed guidance from the state on the finer points of moving into Phase 1 of the reopening project. Among that guidance will be how to resume operations for council meetings and court operations.

“We’ve all been cooped up and we want it to be over,” said Guillory. However, he also said it was important that residents do not become complacent with the arrival of the Phase 1 reopenings. Social distancing, hand-washing, and mask-wearing continue to be critical, and officials will enforce the Phase 1 openings the same way they have enforced the parish’s “Safe Shop” initiative. That includes compliance spot checks and education for local business owners.

Businesses that are having trouble getting masks or the proper PPE for operations can call 311 and go to Option 2 to speak with Lafayette Economic Development Authority officials who can provide access to that equipment.