Lafayette City Court to reopen Monday, May 18, court schedule resumes June 1

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — While the Lafayette City Court is still closed due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, officials say they will be reopening the courthouse to the public Monday, May 18 with the court’s schedule resuming June 1.

All court sessions prior to June 1 have been canceled and are in the process of being rescheduled. When the court reopens, there may be additional delays. Social distancing will still be in effect, limiting the number of people who can be in the courthouse at one time, and the court’s schedule will be staggered.

It is not necessary to call the City Court to check on a new court date. Rescheduled criminal and traffic matters can be checked online. For all matters, civil, criminal, traffic or juvenile, a notice will be mailed to all parties once the Court is satisfied that it can hold court sessions. It is your responsibility, if needed, to make sure the court has your correct address.

The Judges encourage all to utilize the Court’s website to obtain more information, including updates from the Court, answers to frequently asked questions or the current status of pending cases. If you have trouble getting to the website, type “City Court Lafayette Louisiana” and a link should appear on your search engine. Information will also be available on the Lafayette Bar Association website about Lafayette City Court and other courts serving the 15th Judicial District: https://www.lafayettebar.org.

To download and read the entire memo, including additional information on evictions, civil matters, criminal matters, adult probation matters and juvenile deliquent matters, click below: