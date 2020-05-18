Lafayette City Court returns to operation with limited capacity, staggered docket

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette City Court returned to mostly normal operations today with a list of restrictions going forward due to COVID-19.

The biggest exception for the court is evictions, which have been put on hold by state and federal decree until the summer. City Judge Douglas Saloom explained last week in a Lafayette Consolidated Government press conference that not only are evictions being pushed back, but landlords then have to give an additional 30-day notice on top of the delay, meaning that the court will likely not take up any evictions in Lafayette until August or September.

All other court matters have been or will be rescheduled, and it will be up to defendants to make sure they’re aware of their new court dates, said Saloom. The most important thing that can be done, Saloom explained, is to make sure the court has your most current address. If your address has changed, it must be provided to the court in writing at P.O. Box 3344 Lafayette, LA 70502-3344. Warrants will be issued for those who do not show up in court.

Saloom also said people in the courthouse will be required to wear facemasks at all times, and people should bring their own masks to the courthouse whenever possible, as the court only has a limited number of disposable masks for people to wear.

The court will also be in compliance with the 25% rule, according to Saloom. The capacity of the courthouse will be limited to roughly 100 people, with new people being let in only after others have left. As such, Saloom said that while defendants and attorneys should show up on time, they do not necessarily need to show up early, as they will have to wait outside. The docket will be staggered to keep the number of people in the courthouse low, and sterilization efforts will be performed in between each hearing.

All those allowed into the courthouse will also have their temperature taken and will be required to answer a few questions about their health and their exposure to COVID-19 patients. No children will be permitted, and only people having direct business with the court will be allowed in.

For complete information on court behavior, download and read the document below: