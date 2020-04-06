La. Supreme Court extends court closures, continuances

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Supreme Court is following Gov. John Bel Edwards stay-at-home extension by also extending court closures across the state and giving cases automatic continuances.

The court issued two orders earlier today that extends previous orders issued on March 16, March 20 and March 23. Under the orders:

Jury trials are pushed back until at least May 4.

Until May 4, court business that cannot be resolved online can be handled in person, but courts must take measures to limit access to courtrooms and other spaces with minimum physical contact and social distancing being practiced. If possible, matters should be handled via video or teleconferencing.

The continuances granted by the coronavirus will not be part of “speedy trial” computations

Filings that would otherwise be required during the coronavirus crisis period are also pushed back to May 4.

For the complete orders issued by the court, including which cases are eligible for in-person meetings, download and read the file below.